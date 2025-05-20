Dr. Badar Khan Suri shares his "uncontainable joy" after release from ICE detention

Arlington, Virginia - Georgetown University postdoctoral researcher Dr. Badar Khan Suri has issued a new statement following his emotional release from ICE detention in Texas, where he was held for weeks as part of the Trump administration's crackdown on support for Palestinian human rights .

Dr. Badar Khan Suri, a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University, is released from the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, on May 14, 2025. © PYM Dallas/Handout via REUTERS

Describing his release, Khan Suri said, "The moment I stepped out of the detention center, I inhaled deeply, a breath of freedom I had been deprived of for two long months. That simple act, something so ordinary, felt extraordinary."

"As I looked around, my eyes met the faces of those who had stood by me, their voices rising in chants of my name. Their presence was powerful, their support unwavering. In that overwhelming moment, my heart swelled with emotion. I wanted to cry not out of pain, but out of pure, uncontainable joy. It was a feeling of release, of being embraced by hope and solidarity after weeks of isolation," the peace and conflict studies scholar continued.

A federal judge last week ordered Khan Suri's release on bail from the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, allowing him to reunite with his family – including his three young children – after weeks of separation.

"After months of sorrow, loss, and pain, when I saw my kids, it was like an oasis in the desert, and in their arms I found my life again. It was a surreal experience. I forgot every suffering after hugging them," Khan Suri, an Indian national, recalled.

"I was able to attain my freedom thanks to the dedicated efforts of my attorneys and my steadfast faith in the Constitution and the judiciary. I hope very soon Mahmoud [Khalil] will be holding his son, and all other students still in detention will reunite with their loved ones."