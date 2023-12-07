Secretary of State Blinken renews call on Israel for civilian protection in Gaza

Washington DC - Secretary of State Antony Blinken has once again called on Israel to do more to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has again called on Israel to protect civilians in Gaza. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

"Israel must do everything it can to protect civilians and to make sure that humanitarian assistance flows into Gaza," Blinken said on Thursday after a meeting with his British counterpart David Cameron in Washington.

"The United States has made clear that Israel has to make maximum efforts to avoid civilian casualties, even as Hamas continues to use civilians as human shields."

The Israeli leadership has taken important additional steps in this direction, he said.

However, there was still a gap between what he had suggested during his recent visit to Tel Aviv and what could be observed in terms of actual results.

Blinken said, for example, that it was not just a matter of setting up security zones but also of communicating in such a way that non-combatants actually knew where they could flee to, when exactly, and by what route.