Blinken asks Israel for "urgent" action against settler violence

San Francisco, California - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday called on Israel to take "urgent" action to stop settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Blinken, in San Francisco for an Asia-Pacific summit, made the plea in a telephone call with Benny Gantz, an opposition leader who joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wartime cabinet.

Blinken "stressed the urgent need for affirmative steps to de-escalate tensions in the West Bank, including by confronting rising levels of settler extremist violence," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Blinken also spoke to Gantz about ongoing diplomacy to free hostages seized by Hamas militants when they launched a major raid into Israel on October 7 from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli officials say around 240 people were taken hostage during the Hamas attacks, which killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

Since then, Hamas government officials say Israel's bombardment and ground offensive have killed more than 11,500 people, mostly civilians and including thousands of children.