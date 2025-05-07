Trump administration ordered to produce records in detained Georgetown academic's case
Alvarado, Texas - An initial immigration hearing was held Tuesday in the high-profile case of Georgetown University academic Dr. Badar Khan Suri, detained in the Trump administration's anti-Palestine solidarity crackdown.
During the hearing in Texas, Khan Suri's lawyers requested the government provide documentation on the supposed reasons for their client's detention and possible deportation, including records detailing the basis and process of his arrest as well as the warrant.
Judge Margaret MacGregor gave the government 10 days to produce the requested documents and respond to the motion to terminate the case.
Counsel for the government only agreed to produce the "Rubio Determination," referring to a provision in the Immigration and Nationality Act which allows the secretary of state to deport noncitizens if their presence is deemed a threat to US foreign policy.
"It is important to note that in response to our very simple request for the arrest records and the Secretary of State's determination in this case, the government would only commit to providing the Rubio Determination," Professor Nermeen Arastu said in a statement.
"We are gravely concerned about the circumstances surrounding Dr. Khan Suri's arrest and deportation and will continue to pursue every possible legal avenue to ensure his constitutional rights are protected – both in federal court and in the immigration court system."
Dr. Badar Khan Suri arrested in anti-Palestine crackdown
Federal agents arrested Khan Suri, a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University's Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding, outside his Virginia home on March 17. The Indian national had a student visa and is married to a US citizen.
Khan Suri's wife, Mapheze Saleh, is Palestinian American. They were doxxed by the websites Canary Mission and CAMERA.
After his arrest, Khan Suri was moved to five locations in three states. He is currently locked up at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas – over 1,500 miles away from his wife and three children.
The ACLU says Khan Suri spent almost two weeks in a room without a bed and was issued used underwear and a bright red high-risk uniform. ICE officials denied him water and food to break his fast as he was observing Ramadan.
Khan Suri's case is just one of several instances of the Trump administration seeking to deport noncitizen students as part of the White House's efforts to suppress pro-Palestine activism on university campuses.
"At this early stage, we are encouraged today by the fact that Judge MacGregor showed a commitment to protecting our client's due process rights," said attorney Hassan Ahmad. "The arguments we have advanced will require this court to meaningfully engage in the motions before it, and we are hopeful that the judge will hold the government accountable for meeting its burden to sustain any charges of deportability."
A follow-up hearing in Khan Suri's immigration case has been scheduled for June 3, as he challenges his detention in a separate federal lawsuit. US District Court Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles has ruled the latter case should remain in Virginia.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire