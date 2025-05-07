Trump administration ordered to produce records in detained Georgetown academic's case

Alvarado, Texas - An initial immigration hearing was held Tuesday in the high-profile case of Georgetown University academic Dr. Badar Khan Suri, detained in the Trump administration's anti- Palestine solidarity crackdown.

Students, faculty, and members of the community gather on the Georgetown University campus to demand the release of Dr. Badar Khan Suri and an end to US support for Israel's atrocities in Palestine. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

During the hearing in Texas, Khan Suri's lawyers requested the government provide documentation on the supposed reasons for their client's detention and possible deportation, including records detailing the basis and process of his arrest as well as the warrant.

Judge Margaret MacGregor gave the government 10 days to produce the requested documents and respond to the motion to terminate the case.

Counsel for the government only agreed to produce the "Rubio Determination," referring to a provision in the Immigration and Nationality Act which allows the secretary of state to deport noncitizens if their presence is deemed a threat to US foreign policy.

"It is important to note that in response to our very simple request for the arrest records and the Secretary of State's determination in this case, the government would only commit to providing the Rubio Determination," Professor Nermeen Arastu said in a statement.

"We are gravely concerned about the circumstances surrounding Dr. Khan Suri's arrest and deportation and will continue to pursue every possible legal avenue to ensure his constitutional rights are protected – both in federal court and in the immigration court system."