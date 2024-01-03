Far-right Israeli ministers clash with US over statements about ethnic cleansing of Gaza

Tel Aviv, Israel - The US State Department has sharply criticized the latest statements from Israel's far-right government that mention the expulsion of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

The US State Department criticized statements by Israeli police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (l.) and finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, who support the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza. © GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP

"The United States rejects recent statements from Israeli Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir advocating for the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in Washington on Tuesday.



"This rhetoric is inflammatory and irresponsible," he said.

"We have been told repeatedly and consistently by the Government of Israel, including by the Prime Minister, that such statements do not reflect the policy of the Israeli government. They should stop immediately," Miller said.

"Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian land, with Hamas no longer in control of its future and with no terror groups able to threaten Israel," he said.

"That is the future we seek, in the interests of Israelis and Palestinians, the surrounding region, and the world."

The far-right police minister Ben-Gvir immediately rejected any criticism from the US on the matter.

"I hold the United States of America in high esteem, but with all due respect, Israel is not another star on the American flag," he posted on X. "The United States is our best friend, but first of all we will do what is best for the State of Israel."

"The exodus of hundreds of thousands from Gaza will allow the [Israeli] residents of Gaza's periphery to return home."