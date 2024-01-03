Far-right Israeli ministers clash with US over statements about ethnic cleansing of Gaza
Tel Aviv, Israel - The US State Department has sharply criticized the latest statements from Israel's far-right government that mention the expulsion of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.
"The United States rejects recent statements from Israeli Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir advocating for the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in Washington on Tuesday.
"This rhetoric is inflammatory and irresponsible," he said.
"We have been told repeatedly and consistently by the Government of Israel, including by the Prime Minister, that such statements do not reflect the policy of the Israeli government. They should stop immediately," Miller said.
"Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian land, with Hamas no longer in control of its future and with no terror groups able to threaten Israel," he said.
"That is the future we seek, in the interests of Israelis and Palestinians, the surrounding region, and the world."
The far-right police minister Ben-Gvir immediately rejected any criticism from the US on the matter.
"I hold the United States of America in high esteem, but with all due respect, Israel is not another star on the American flag," he posted on X. "The United States is our best friend, but first of all we will do what is best for the State of Israel."
"The exodus of hundreds of thousands from Gaza will allow the [Israeli] residents of Gaza's periphery to return home."
Israel's far-right government repeatedly pushes expulsion of Palestinians
Ben-Gvir and the far-right finance minister Smotrich had spoken out in favor of an Israeli resettlement of Gaza after Israel's war, which has already killed more than 22,000 people in the enclave. Ben-Gvir said on Monday that the war was an opportunity to promote the "resettlement of Gaza Strip residents."
Smotrich told the Israeli army radio station on Sunday that if Israel proceeds correctly, there will be an exodus of Palestinians "and we will live in the Gaza Strip."
Smotrich is an advocate of "Greater Israel" and is also in favor of annexing the West Bank, which Israel has been illegally occupying since 1967 and where settlers have been running amok.
Members of both Israel's government – including and the opposition have expressed similar sentiments, as well as making outright genocidal statements.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, has been reportedly pressuring other countries to "absorb" Palestinians driven out of Gaza. The US has so far abstained from criticizing him directly and continues to provide unconditional military aid to Israel's assault on Gaza.
The expulsion of an ethnic or religious group by force or through intimidation from a territory is known as ethnic cleansing and, according to the UN, could amount to a crime against humanity.
Cover photo: GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP