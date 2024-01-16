Federal employees stage Day of Mourning in support of Gazans under siege
Washington DC - US federal employees across multiple agencies are staying home on Tuesday in a Day of Mourning to protest the Biden administration's continued support for Israel's assault on Gaza.
Feds United for Peace told Al-Monitor that "easily hundreds" of federal workers in at least 22 government agencies would stay home from work on January 16 in solidarity with the people of Gaza.
The employees reportedly work in the Executive Office of the President; the National Security Agency; the Departments of State, Defense, Homeland Security, and Veterans Affairs; US Citizenship and Immigration Services; and the Naval Research Laboratory.
Others from the Food and Drug Administration, the National Park Service, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency were also expected to participate.
The Day of Mourning "grew out of a collective desire to do what we could to influence the Biden administration’s policy" toward Israel and Gaza, an organizer told Al-Monitor. "What you're seeing with this effort is something very unusual, and that is for dissent to be manifested via a physical act."
Federal workers said they were moved to take the step after numerous attempts to effect change internally had failed.
"I don't think that the block is inside the State Department. It is fair to say that it's definitely in the White House," an organizer said.
"It’s one thing to write letters from within, but when policy discussions and dissent cables yield no shift in policy – and in some views, a double down on that policy – then people feel they have no other option because they’re not being heard."
House Speaker Mike Johnson threatens consequences
The Biden administration has come under fire for continuing to send weapons and ammunitions to support Israel's military actions – without congressional approval.
The startling death toll in Gaza, now surpassing 24,000 people, has spurred growing calls for US government action, in the streets and from within the halls of Congress.
Nevertheless, House Speaker Mike Johnson has announced plans to crack down on government employees participating in the Day of Mourning.
"Any government worker who walks off the job to protest US support for our ally Israel is ignoring their responsibility and abusing the trust of taxpayers. They deserve to be fired," the Louisiana Republican claimed on X.
"Oversight Chairman Comer and I will be working together to ensure that each federal agency initiates appropriate disciplinary proceedings against any person who walks out on their job."
Feds United for Peace has promised to consult with lawyers should any participants in the Day of Mourning face retaliation from their employer.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are facing a federal lawsuit accusing them of complicity in genocide. A hearing in the case is scheduled for January 26.
Cover photo: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP