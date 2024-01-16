Federal employees stage Day of Mourning in support of Gazans under siege

Washington DC - US federal employees across multiple agencies are staying home on Tuesday in a Day of Mourning to protest the Biden administration's continued support for Israel's assault on Gaza .

Federal employees across multiple US government agencies are staying home on January 16, 2024, in a Day of Mourning for Gaza. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Feds United for Peace told Al-Monitor that "easily hundreds" of federal workers in at least 22 government agencies would stay home from work on January 16 in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

The employees reportedly work in the Executive Office of the President; the National Security Agency; the Departments of State, Defense, Homeland Security, and Veterans Affairs; US Citizenship and Immigration Services; and the Naval Research Laboratory.

Others from the Food and Drug Administration, the National Park Service, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency were also expected to participate.



The Day of Mourning "grew out of a collective desire to do what we could to influence the Biden administration’s policy" toward Israel and Gaza, an organizer told Al-Monitor. "What you're seeing with this effort is something very unusual, and that is for dissent to be manifested via a physical act."

Federal workers said they were moved to take the step after numerous attempts to effect change internally had failed.

"I don't think that the block is inside the State Department. It is fair to say that it's definitely in the White House," an organizer said.

"It’s one thing to write letters from within, but when policy discussions and dissent cables yield no shift in policy – and in some views, a double down on that policy – then people feel they have no other option because they’re not being heard."