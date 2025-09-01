Gaza aid flotilla heads back to Barcelona amid fierce winds

Barcelona, Spain - Fierce Mediterranean winds forced a Gaza -bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid and hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists, including Greta Thunberg, to return to Barcelona, organizers said on Monday.

A Freedom Flotilla boat leaves the port of Barcelona, Spain, on August 31, 2025, aiming to break the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip. © LLUIS GENE / AFP

Around 20 vessels left the Spanish city on Sunday aiming to "open a humanitarian corridor and end the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people," said the Global Sumud Flotilla – "sumud" being the Arabic term for "resilience."

But "due to unsafe weather conditions, we conducted a sea trial and then returned to port to allow the storm to pass," the organization said in a statement, without specifying when exactly the boats returned to Barcelona.

"This meant delaying our departure to avoid risking complications with the smaller boats," it added, citing gusts that exceeded 34 miles per hour.

"We made this decision to prioritize the safety and well-being of all participants and to safeguard the success of our mission."

Spanish media reported that the organizers would meet to decide whether to resume the expedition later on Monday.