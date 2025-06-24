US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation urged to cease operations amid daily horrors

Geneva, Switzerland - As Israel continues its deadly attacks on Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distribution centers, human rights and legal organizations have released an open letter urging a return to internationally recognized channels of aid delivery.

Palestinians carry boxes of relief supplies from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation as they return from an aid distribution center in the central Gaza Strip on June 8, 2025. © Eyad BABA / AFP

"This new model of privatized, militarized aid distribution constitutes a radical and dangerous shift away from established international humanitarian relief operations, and, as we have seen during the three weeks of GHF's operations in Gaza, one that is dehumanizing, repeatedly deadly and contributes to the forced displacement of the very population it purports to help," the letter reads.

Signed by 15 organizations – including Al Haq, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, and the Center for Constitutional Rights – urges GHF, and all organizations and individuals who have worked with the group, to cease their operations.

"Failure to do so may expose these organizations and their officers, representatives, and agents to further risk of criminal and civil liability for aiding and abetting or otherwise being complicit in crimes under international law, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide in violation of international law, U.S. law and other relevant national laws under the principle of universal jurisdiction," the letter warns.

The notice comes as the Israeli military continues to wage deadly attacks on Palestinians seeking aid from GHF distribution centers, set up as long-standing aid channels operated by UNRWA, UNICEF, and other well-established NGOs have been suspended and sidelined.

The current privatized system requires besieged and starving Palestinians to travel long distances to just four distribution points in Gaza, where they are subjected to identity screenings. Many do not make it back out alive, as Israel regularly opens fire on those seeking aid.