US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation urged to cease operations amid daily horrors
Geneva, Switzerland - As Israel continues its deadly attacks on Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distribution centers, human rights and legal organizations have released an open letter urging a return to internationally recognized channels of aid delivery.
"This new model of privatized, militarized aid distribution constitutes a radical and dangerous shift away from established international humanitarian relief operations, and, as we have seen during the three weeks of GHF's operations in Gaza, one that is dehumanizing, repeatedly deadly and contributes to the forced displacement of the very population it purports to help," the letter reads.
Signed by 15 organizations – including Al Haq, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, and the Center for Constitutional Rights – urges GHF, and all organizations and individuals who have worked with the group, to cease their operations.
"Failure to do so may expose these organizations and their officers, representatives, and agents to further risk of criminal and civil liability for aiding and abetting or otherwise being complicit in crimes under international law, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide in violation of international law, U.S. law and other relevant national laws under the principle of universal jurisdiction," the letter warns.
The notice comes as the Israeli military continues to wage deadly attacks on Palestinians seeking aid from GHF distribution centers, set up as long-standing aid channels operated by UNRWA, UNICEF, and other well-established NGOs have been suspended and sidelined.
The current privatized system requires besieged and starving Palestinians to travel long distances to just four distribution points in Gaza, where they are subjected to identity screenings. Many do not make it back out alive, as Israel regularly opens fire on those seeking aid.
Militarized aid distribution in Gaza denounced as "immoral and inhuman"
International experts have repeatedly warned that the entire population of Gaza is at risk of famine as Israel continues to block the entry of most humanitarian aid into the territory.
Meanwhile, social media is flooded with images and videos of emaciated Palestinian children and parents desperately trying to feed their families under Israeli blockade and bombardment.
On Tuesday, Gaza's civil defense agency said Israeli forces killed another 21 people and wounded 150 more who were waiting for GHF aid in the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza.
The latest incident has strengthened calls for an end to GHF distribution points, which have been condemned as "death traps."
"It is immoral and inhuman when those committing the genocide take responsibility to feed those whom they have starved, while did not acting according to the International Court of Justice's provisional measures to allow humanitarian aid and food to enter Gaza," Raji Sourani, director of the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, said in a press release.
"They are using the GHF to humiliate, degrade and kill daily tens of starving people," Sourani continued. "This is a deliberate crime by the immoral army of the Israeli occupation supported by western colonial partners."
"Palestinians deserve dignity, justice and self determination. Stop the ongoing massive killing, destruction, displacement and famine. Stop the genocide."
Cover photo: Eyad BABA / AFP