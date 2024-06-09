Gazans recall horror of Israeli hostage rescue raid: "I should be dead"

Gaza - A day after Israeli special forces rescued four hostages from Gaza , Palestinians recounted their panic during the intense gun battles and explosions that rocked the area and reduced buildings to rubble.

A Palestinian boy carries his bicycle as he climbs over debris a day after an operation by the Israeli Special Forces in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. © Eyad BABA / AFP

While Israelis have rejoiced at the safe return of the four captives, officials in Gaza decried a "massacre" in which they said Israel killed 274 people and wounded 698 more in the crowded Nuseirat refugee camp.



Soon after the raid started around 11 AM in Nuseirat's busy market area, bombs were raining down and turning the neighborhood into "smoke and flames," said Muhannad Thabet, a 35-year-old resident.

"People were screaming – young and old, women and men," he said by phone. "Everyone wanted to flee the place, but the bombing was intense and anyone who moved was at risk of being killed due to the heavy bombardment and gunfire."

"Houses were destroyed with their occupants inside. There were also large numbers of displaced people and shops, stalls and cars were on fire due to the bombing."

Israel had sent in a special forces team of troops, police, and Shin Bet operatives who simultaneously raided two buildings to extract the hostages – Noa Argamani (26), Almog Meir Jan (22), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (41).

They met little resistance in one but heavy gunfire in the other and withdrew under attack with guns and rocket-propelled grenades to take the hostages to nearby helicopters, said military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

Another military spokesperson, Peter Lerner, told US network ABC that "the forces came under fire from a 360-degree threat – RPGs, AK-47s, explosive devices, mortar rounds. It was ... a war zone."