Hamas announces release of US-Israeli soldier after direct negotiations with Trump administration

Gaza City, Gaza - Hamas said it will release a US-Israeli hostage held in Gaza as the group revealed it was engaged in direct talks with the Trump administration aiming a ceasefire.

Hamas has agreed to release US-Israeli dual national Edan Alexander after holding direct ceasefire talks with the Trump administration. © Collage: REUTERS & Eyad BABA / AFP

"Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, a dual US national, will be released as part of efforts towards a ceasefire" and the reopening of aid crossings, the Palestinian militant group said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear when 21-year-old Alexander would be released.

Earlier, two Hamas officials told AFP that talks were ongoing in the Qatari capital of Doha with the US and reported "progress" had been made.

Israeli strikes meanwhile continued, with Gaza's civil defense agency reporting that at least 12 people were killed on Sunday, including four young children.

One Hamas official, speaking of the talks with the US, said there was "progress made... notably on the entry of aid to the Gaza Strip" and the potential exchange of hostages with Israel.

A second official also reported progress "on the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip."

Gaza militants hold 58 hostages seized during Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.