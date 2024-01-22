How to watch historic hearing in Gaza genocide case against Biden

Oakland, California - A US federal court is set to hear a historic case accusing President Joe Biden , Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin of complicity in Israel's genocidal campaign in Gaza .

Just two weeks after South Africa presented its landmark genocide case before the International Court of Justice, Biden and top administration officials are due for their own court reckoning over their actions in Gaza.

The Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) filed a federal lawsuit in November 2023 on behalf of Defense for Children International–Palestine, Al-Haq, and eight Palestinians in the US and Palestine. Their complaint argues that Biden, Blinken, and Austin have failed to live up to their legal responsibilities under the 1948 Genocide Convention and the Genocide Convention Implementation Act, passed by Congress in 1988.

The United Nations' Genocide Convention classifies complicity in genocide, or the intentional destruction of a people in whole or in part, as a crime under international law and requires states to take measures to prevent such atrocities.

The suit, Defense for Children International–Palestine v. Biden, points to the Biden administration's continued diplomatic and military support for Israel, including the authorization of US weapons transfers, as grave violations of those obligations.

Here's what you need to know about the case ahead of the hearing on Friday, January 26.