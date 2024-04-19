Iran calls US veto of Palestinian UN membership "irresponsible"

Tehran, Iran - Tehran said Friday that Washington's use of its veto to block full United Nations membership for Palestine was "irresponsible" given the lack of opposition from any other Security Council member.

Iran has criticized the United States' decision to veto full United Nations membership for Palestine. © IMAGO / Xinhua

Thursday's vote saw 12 countries on the Security Council back a resolution recommending full Palestinian membership and two – Britain and Switzerland – abstain.

Only Israel's staunchest ally, the United States, voted against it, using its veto to block the resolution.

"Washington's action exposed the fraudulent nature of US foreign policy and its isolated position," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said.

He described the US move as "irresponsible" and "unconstructive."

Iran has made support for the Palestinian cause a centerpiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

It backs Hamas but has denied any direct involvement in the Palestinian militant group's unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel that sparked the devastating war in Gaza.

The Palestinian Authority similarly condemned the US for vetoing the bid, calling it an "aggression" that pushes the Middle East towards an "abyss."