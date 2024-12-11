Israel accused of latest massacre in Gaza after wiping out building where dozens were sheltering

Beit Lahia, Gaza - An Israeli airstrike overnight on Wednesday killed at least 22 people, including women and children, in northern Gaza, local authorities said.

At least 22 people were killed in the latest Israeli airstrike on northern Gaza, according to local authorities (file photo). © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

"At least 22 people were martyred in the massacre committed by the occupation military after it bombed a house belonging to the Abu al-Tarabish family near Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

He added that an Israeli jet had fired three missiles at the house around midnight.

Bassal said the strike completely destroyed the three-story structure.

More than 50 people were in the house, he added, with many still under the rubble.

For several weeks, the Israeli military has besieged northern Gaza, where tens of thousands of people are at imminent risk of death from starvation or the incessant bombardment of schools, refugee camps, and hospitals.

Hundreds of thousands more have been violently displaced from what remains of their home, often to areas that are no less unsafe.

Over a year into its destruction of Gaza, Israel faces widespread accusations of genocide, as well as a litany of war crimes, over which the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.