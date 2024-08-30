Israeli air strike kills three Palestinians on third day of horrific West Bank raid

Jenin, West Bank - Israel killed three Palestinians in an air strike in the occupied West Bank on Friday, taking the death toll from a large-scale military operation now in its third day to at least 19.

Smoke rises among buildings during an Israeli army raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on August 30, 2024. © RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

A top UN aid official, meanwhile, questioned "what has become of our basic humanity," as Israel's carnage in Gaza rages on and humanitarian operations struggle to respond.



The United Nations has warned the military operation which Israel launched in the West Bank early on Wednesday is "fueling an already explosive situation" in the illegally occupied territory and has pressed Israel to end it.

In the US, Vice President Kamala Harris pledged she will not change Washington's policy of supplying weapons to Israel if elected to the top job in November, but she stressed it was time to "end this war."

Israel has framed its raids on towns and refugee camps across the northern West Bank as "counter-terrorism" operations.

They have killed at least 19 Palestinians since Wednesday, the military and the Palestinian health ministry said.

The military claimed the three people it killed in an air strike near the northern city of Jenin on Friday were Hamas militants.

Witnesses told AFP the strike hit a car in the town of Zababdeh, southeast of the city.

Israeli troops pulled back from other West Bank towns late Thursday, but the attacks continued around Jenin.

The AFP journalist reported loud explosions from the city's refugee camp and thick plumes of smoke rising from the area.