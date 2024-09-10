Israel commits latest tent massacre in Gaza as horrific bombing kills dozens in "safe area"

Al-Mawasi, Gaza - An Israeli strike Tuesday on a designated humanitarian zone in Gaza killed at least 40 people, according to local authorities, in the latest atrocity of a year-long war.

An Israeli airstrike on the Al-Mawasi camp, which had been designated as a "safe zone," killed at least 40 people in horrific scenes. © REUTERS

The strike hit Al-Mawasi, which was designated a safe zone by the Israeli military early in the war, with tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians seeking refuge there.



That hasn't stopped the Israel military from carrying out brutal attacks that routinely kill scores of civilians. It's also not the first time refugee encampments have been targeted with horrific results.

Gaza civil defense official Mohammed al-Mughair said 40 bodies and 60 wounded were taken to nearby hospitals following the strike in the early hours of Tuesday, which left huge craters in the ground.

"Our crews are still working to recover 15 missing people as a result of targeting the tents of the displaced in Mawasi, Khan Yunis," Mughair told AFP.

In another statement, civil defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal said people sheltering in the camp had not been warned of the strike, adding a shortage of tools and equipment was hindering rescue operations.

"More than 20 to 40 tents were completely damaged," he said, adding the strike left behind "three deep craters".

"There are entire families who disappeared under the sand in the Mawasi Khan Yunis massacre."