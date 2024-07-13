Israeli airstrike kills more than 70 people at Gaza refugee camp
Gaza - Palestinian medics reported that at least 71 people have been killed and hundreds injured in an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in southern Gaza.
Health authorities in Gaza said on Saturday that at least 289 people were injured in the attack on the Al-Mawasi camp when tents for displaced persons were hit, with many severely wounded.
The Haaretz newspaper said army sources believe Mohammed Deif, head of the al-Qassam Brigades, was killed in the attack, which Hamas said hit the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone in central Gaza.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said the strike targeted Deif, along with Hamas' military leader in the central city of Khan Younis, Rafa Salama. They have not yet confirmed whether the pair, considered "masterminds of the massacre on October 7," were killed.
The IDF said the strike "was carried out in a fenced-in area controlled by Hamas and where, according to [IDF] information, only Hamas terrorists and no civilians were present."
"It was a precise attack. It is estimated that most of the victims were also terrorists who were with Deif and Salama," it added.
The IDF said the target zone was an open area surrounded by trees, several buildings and barracks, with no tents nearby. According to Palestinian reports, the strike hit tents housing displaced people.
None of the reports could be independently verified.
Israel claims Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif was killed in the attack
The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it was investigating the airstrike and added that "in view of the developments in Gaza," Defense Minister Yoav Gallant conducted an assessment of the operational situation along with military and intelligence chiefs.
According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, there were several fierce attacks in Gaza early on Saturday. Staff at the Nasser Hospital reported a shortage of beds to accommodate the large number of injured following the attacks.
The Israeli military said on Saturday that operations were continuing throughout the Gaza Strip, including in Gaza City. In the southern city of Rafah, Israeli forces destroyed numerous tunnels on Friday and killed several members of Hamas.
Cover photo: Bashar TALEB / AFP