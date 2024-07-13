Israeli airstrike kills more than 70 people at Gaza refugee camp

Gaza - Palestinian medics reported that at least 71 people have been killed and hundreds injured in an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in southern Gaza.

Palestinian medics reported that at least 71 people have been killed and hundreds injured in an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in southern Gaza. © Bashar TALEB / AFP

Health authorities in Gaza said on Saturday that at least 289 people were injured in the attack on the Al-Mawasi camp when tents for displaced persons were hit, with many severely wounded.

The Haaretz newspaper said army sources believe Mohammed Deif, head of the al-Qassam Brigades, was killed in the attack, which Hamas said hit the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone in central Gaza.



The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said the strike targeted Deif, along with Hamas' military leader in the central city of Khan Younis, Rafa Salama. They have not yet confirmed whether the pair, considered "masterminds of the massacre on October 7," were killed.

The IDF said the strike "was carried out in a fenced-in area controlled by Hamas and where, according to [IDF] information, only Hamas terrorists and no civilians were present."

"It was a precise attack. It is estimated that most of the victims were also terrorists who were with Deif and Salama," it added.

The IDF said the target zone was an open area surrounded by trees, several buildings and barracks, with no tents nearby. According to Palestinian reports, the strike hit tents housing displaced people.

None of the reports could be independently verified.