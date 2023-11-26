Israel-Gaza War: White House says US citizen likely among latest hostage swap

Washington DC - The White House expressed cautious confidence Sunday that an American citizen is among those set to be freed by Hamas in the latest hostage release in Gaza .

A bus transporting Red Cross staff and Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli jails in exchange for hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip drives through Ramallah in the occupied West Bank early on November 26, 2023. © AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP

The Islamist Palestinian group, which launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7, triggering a brutal war, is holding 10 Americans hostage, including two women and one young girl, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

"We have reason to believe that one of those Americans will be released today. But until we see her out safely from Gaza... ultimately in the hands of her family, then we won't be certain," Sullivan told NBC News show Meet the Press as he made a round of morning talk shows.

Sullivan declined to confirm whether the US citizen set for release is Abigail Mor Idan, whose parents were murdered by Hamas militants.

"We are hopeful that Abigail will be released. We think it's long past time that this little girl, who just... celebrated her fourth birthday, is back home" with relatives, he said.

The latest negotiations over hostages were "unfolding as we speak," Sullivan said, as Hamas militants were set to release a third group of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners amid a delicate truce.

"But we proceed with caution because we're dealing with a terrorist group."

About 215 hostages are believed to be still held by Hamas. In many cases, it is unknown whether they are alive or dead.