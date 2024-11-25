Israel killed Lebanese journalists with US weapons in "apparent war crime"

New York, New York - Human Rights Watch said on Monday said an Israeli air strike that killed three journalists in Lebanon last month was an "apparent war crime" and used a bomb equipped with a US-made guidance kit.

Israel's killing of Lebanese journalists Ghassan Najjar, Mohammad Reda, and Wissam Qassem was an "apparent war crime," according to HRW. © REUTERS

The October 25 strike hit a tourism complex in the Druze-majority south Lebanon town of Hasbaya where more than a dozen journalists working for Lebanese and Arab media outlets were sleeping.

The Israeli army has said it targeted Hezbollah militants and that the strike was "under review."

HRW said the strike, relatively far from the Israel-Hezbollah war's main flashpoints, "was most likely a deliberate attack on civilians and an apparent war crime."

"Information Human Rights Watch reviewed indicates that the Israeli military knew or should have known that journalists were staying in the area and in the targeted building," the watchdog said in a statement.

HRW "found no evidence of fighting, military forces, or military activity in the immediate area at the time of the attack," it added.

The strike killed cameraman Ghassan Najjar and broadcast engineer Mohammad Reda from pro-Iran, Beirut-based broadcaster Al-Mayadeen, and video journalist Wissam Qassem from Hezbollah's Al-Manar television.

The watchdog said it verified images of Najjar's casket wrapped in a Hezbollah flag and buried in a cemetery alongside fighters from the militant group.

But a spokesperson for the militant group said he "had no involvement whatsoever in any military activities".