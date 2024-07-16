Israel kills scores in latest Gaza massacres as Biden boasts of doing more for Palestinians "than anybody"

Gaza City, Gaza - As President Joe Biden boasted of having helped Palestinians more than "anybody" and his administration chided Israel over the civilian death toll in Gaza, Israeli forces launched more deadly attacks on schools and refugee camps in the strip.

President Joe Biden boasted about his support of Palestinians in an interview published a day before Israel launched its latest deadly attacks on Gaza. © Collage: REUTERS

The health ministry and medics in Gaza said that at least 17 people were killed in airstrikes in a camp for displaced people in Khan Younis.

Another bombing of a UN-run school in central Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp killed 23 people, according to the territory's Government Media Office, with over 70 injured.

The latest carnage came a day after Biden's interview with Complex, a website focusing on youth culture.

During a sit-down with journalist Speedy Morman, the president again declared himself a Zionist before bizarrely insisting that he was "the guy who did more for the Palestinian community than anybody."

"I'm the guy that opened up all the assets. I'm the guy that made sure the Egyptians opened up the border to let goods through," Biden boasted.