Israel kills scores in latest Gaza massacres as Biden boasts of doing more for Palestinians "than anybody"
Gaza City, Gaza - As President Joe Biden boasted of having helped Palestinians more than "anybody" and his administration chided Israel over the civilian death toll in Gaza, Israeli forces launched more deadly attacks on schools and refugee camps in the strip.
The health ministry and medics in Gaza said that at least 17 people were killed in airstrikes in a camp for displaced people in Khan Younis.
Another bombing of a UN-run school in central Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp killed 23 people, according to the territory's Government Media Office, with over 70 injured.
The latest carnage came a day after Biden's interview with Complex, a website focusing on youth culture.
During a sit-down with journalist Speedy Morman, the president again declared himself a Zionist before bizarrely insisting that he was "the guy who did more for the Palestinian community than anybody."
"I'm the guy that opened up all the assets. I'm the guy that made sure the Egyptians opened up the border to let goods through," Biden boasted.
Israel's killing of Palestinian civilians draws mild rebuke
Biden is a staunch and crucial backer of Israel's devastating war on Gaza, which has killed well over 38,000 Palestinians. US-made bombs have been used to kill civilians again and again, and despite credible allegations of war crimes and genocide, the flow of weapons has continued almost uninterrupted.
After a particularly bloody week with a death toll rising into the hundreds, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly told two top Israeli officials that casualties among Palestinian civilians "still remain unacceptably high" – a line he has repeated for months with little effect.
Meanwhile, the Rafah crossing at Gaza's border with Egypt remains closed due to Israel's military operations in the area, chocking off aid and causing a catastrophic humanitarian situation that UN experts have classed as full-blown famine.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS