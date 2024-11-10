Israel launches deadly strikes on Gaza and Lebanon ahead of US aid deadline

Gaza - Israel launched deadly strikes on Gaza and Lebanon Sunday, rescuers and authorities said, ahead of a US deadline for improved aid delivery to the Palestinian territory.

Palestinians carry the body of a victim killed in Israeli strikes toward a cemetery in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on November 10, 2024. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

Rescuers in Gaza on Sunday said 30 people, including 13 children, were killed by Israeli strikes in the territory's north.

The first strike early Sunday hit a house in Jabalia, killing "at least 25" people – including 13 children – and injuring more than 30, the Palestinian territory's civil defense agency said.

Israel on October 6 began a major air and ground assault on northern Gaza.

The United Nations has described the area as under "siege," and Washington set a deadline of this coming week for Israel to get more aid in or face possible cuts to military assistance.

Another strike on the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City killed five people, with others still missing, civil defense said, adding, "A number of civilians are still under the rubble."

Israel has slaughtered at least 43,603 people in Gaza since October 2023, according to the territory's health ministry. The British medical journal Lancet and other experts believe the true number to be far greater, upwards of 186,000 as of July 2024.