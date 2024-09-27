Israel strikes alleged Hezbollah HQ in Beirut after Netanyahu's controversial UN address

Beirut, Lebanon - Israel conducted a wave of air strikes on the south of Lebanon's capital Beirut on Friday just moments after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to keep fighting the militant group.

People and first responders stand on the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli air strike as a digger clears debris in the Haret Hreik neighborhood of Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday. © AFP

The strikes, heard across the Mediterranean city, sent huge clouds of smoke soaring above its densely populated southern suburbs, the main bastion of Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli troops along the Lebanon border since its Palestinian ally Hamas staged its unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.

Israel shifted its focus from the war in Gaza to Lebanon this week, unleashing air strikes on Hezbollah strongholds around the country that have killed hundreds and forced 118,000 more to flee their homes.

While Friday's strikes on south Beirut were not this week's first, they were by far the fiercest.

Vowing to secure its border with Lebanon, Israel has since Monday pounded Hezbollah strongholds chiefly in the east and south of the country, defying calls from world leaders and aid agencies to halt the violence.

A source close to Hezbollah said the strikes leveled six buildings, and according to a preliminary toll, two people were killed and 76 wounded.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the strike targeted "the central headquarters" of Hezbollah in the southern suburbs of the city.