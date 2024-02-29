Israeli forces open fire on Palestinians surrounding aid trucks, reportedly killing scores

Gaza City, Gaza - Israeli forces on Friday morning opened fire on desperate Gaza City residents who rushed towards trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, reportedly killing over 100 and injuring more than 750 others.

Israeli troops opened fire on crowds of Palestinians who surrounded aid trucks that made it through to Gaza City, reportedly killing scores. © REUTERS

A dire humanitarian crisis is unfolding in the strip, with food shortages greatest in the north of Gaza.



Thousands of locals surrounded aid trucks that had finally made it through the many Israeli checkpoints, at which point the IDF began shooting at the crowd.

A witness told AFP the shocking scenes unfolded at the Nabulsi roundabout in the western part of Gaza City.

"Trucks full of aid came too close to some army tanks that were in the area and the crowd, thousands of people, just stormed the trucks," the witness said, declining to be named for safety reasons. "The soldiers fired at the crowd as people came too close to the tanks."

The latest death toll cited by local health authorities stands at 104 and may rise further, with many hundreds reported injured.

"Medical teams are unable to deal with the volume and type of injuries arriving at Al-Shifa Medical Complex as a result of weak medical and human capabilities," health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement.