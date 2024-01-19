Israeli president hit with criminal complaint in Switzerland

Geneva, Switzerland - Israeli President Isaac Herzog has been targeted with a criminal complaint during a visit to Switzerland, Swiss prosecutors said Friday, amid allegations of crimes against humanity in Gaza .

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has been hit with a criminal complaint while attending the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. © Collage: JACK GUEZ / AFP & REUTERS, REUTERS

The Federal Prosecutor's Office (BA) confirmed that it had received a criminal complaint against the Israeli president, who was at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos on Thursday to discuss his country's military campaign in Gaza.



"The criminal complaints will now be examined in accordance with the usual procedure," BA said in a statement, adding that it was in contact with the foreign ministry "to examine the question of the immunity of the person concerned."

It did not say what the specific complaints were, or who had filed them.

But a statement allegedly issued by the people behind the complaint, entitled Legal Action Against Crimes Against Humanity, said several unnamed individuals had filed charges with federal prosecutors and with cantonal authorities in Basel, Bern, and Zurich.

The statement said the plaintiffs were seeking a criminal prosecution in parallel to a case brought before the UN's International Court of Justice by South Africa, which accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza.