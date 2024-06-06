Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly sets date for Congress address

Washington DC - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted an invitation from Republican and Democratic party leaders to address lawmakers in Congress on July 24, a congressional source told AFP on Thursday.

The visit comes amid mounting pressure for the US ally and Hamas militants to agree to a permanent ceasefire as Israel faces growing diplomatic isolation over the rising death toll in Gaza.

Biden last week presented what he called an Israeli three-phase plan that would end the conflict, free all hostages, and lead to the reconstruction of the devastated Palestinian territory without Hamas in power.

But Netanyahu's office stressed that the war sparked by the October 7 attacks would continue until Israel's "goals are achieved," including the destruction of Hamas, which has not given its response to the plan.

The four party leaders in the House and Senate asked Netanyahu last week to speak before a joint meeting of Congress in a letter voicing solidarity with Israel "in your struggle against terror, especially as Hamas continues to hold American and Israeli citizens captive."