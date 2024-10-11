Jailed American journalist Jeremy Loffredo accused of "enemy" actions by Israel

West Bank - American independent journalist and filmmaker Jeremy Loffredo remains in Israeli custody on charges of "aiding the enemy" after he released a report on Iranian missile strikes.

Jeremy Loffredo reports from Israel following Iranian missile strikes in a video posted to YouTube by The Grayzone News. © Screenshot/YouTube/The Grayzone

The Grayzone News shared on X that Loffredo is still in detention "on suspicion of serious security offenses for publicly publishing... the locations of missile drops near or inside sensitive security facilities, with the aim of bringing this to the notice of the enemy and thereby assisting them in their future attacks."

Israel's YNet News confirmed the 28-year-old faces charges of "aiding the enemy during wartime and providing information to the enemy."

The allegations appear to be connected to a video report in which Loffredo accused the Israeli government of covering up the significance of Iranian missile strikes last week. He was on the ground in Israel and the illegally occupied West Bank to conduct his investigation and document rocket impact sites.

The Grayzone noted that ABC News and PBS featured the same locations as Loffredo in their broadcasts – without facing equivalent charges.

"The Grayzone unequivocally rejects these outrageous accusations from Israeli police. We stand by Jeremy's legitimate reporting," the outlet stated.

"The claim that Loffredo and The Grayzone represent Israel's enemy in wartime merely suggests that the Israeli government views the American people and free press as a legitimate target."