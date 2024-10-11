Jailed American journalist Jeremy Loffredo accused of "enemy" actions by Israel
West Bank - American independent journalist and filmmaker Jeremy Loffredo remains in Israeli custody on charges of "aiding the enemy" after he released a report on Iranian missile strikes.
The Grayzone News shared on X that Loffredo is still in detention "on suspicion of serious security offenses for publicly publishing... the locations of missile drops near or inside sensitive security facilities, with the aim of bringing this to the notice of the enemy and thereby assisting them in their future attacks."
Israel's YNet News confirmed the 28-year-old faces charges of "aiding the enemy during wartime and providing information to the enemy."
The allegations appear to be connected to a video report in which Loffredo accused the Israeli government of covering up the significance of Iranian missile strikes last week. He was on the ground in Israel and the illegally occupied West Bank to conduct his investigation and document rocket impact sites.
The Grayzone noted that ABC News and PBS featured the same locations as Loffredo in their broadcasts – without facing equivalent charges.
"The Grayzone unequivocally rejects these outrageous accusations from Israeli police. We stand by Jeremy's legitimate reporting," the outlet stated.
"The claim that Loffredo and The Grayzone represent Israel's enemy in wartime merely suggests that the Israeli government views the American people and free press as a legitimate target."
Jeremy Loffredo's arrest sparks urgent calls for action
Israel has been accused of targeting journalists in an effort to hide the horrors of its actions in Palestine, which the US continues to abet with military aid and diplomatic cover – despite growing calls for an arms embargo.
The Committee to Protect Journalists found that Israel has killed at least 128 media workers in the last year.
Gaza's health ministry reports that Israel has slaughtered more than 42,000 people in the besieged territory in that same time period. The British medical journal Lancet and other experts believe the true number to be far greater, potentially upwards of 186,000 as of July.
Loffredo's colleagues are calling on American citizens to contact the State Department and the US Embassy in Israel urging them to secure the investigative reporter's release.
"The US has an obligation to defend its journalists who are merely adhering to their ethical obligation to inform the public of pertinent facts," The Grayzone insisted.
Cover photo: Screenshot/YouTube/The Grayzone