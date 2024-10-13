American journalist Jeremy Loffredo reportedly arrested by Israel

West Bank - American journalist Jeremy Loffredo is reportedly being kept in Israeli custody after he was arrested along with several other reporters.

Shortly before his reported kidnapping, American journalist Jeremy Loffredo (top l.) had traveled to the area around Israel's Nevatim Airbase to document damage by Iranian missiles. © Collage: Screenshot/X/Jeremy Loffredo & Planet Labs Inc./Handout via REUTERS

Independent journalist and Kompass Media founder Andrey X on Wednesday reported the arrests on social media, saying, "Today I was beaten, kidnapped, blindfolded and taken to a military base by the Israeli Occupation Forces, together with 4 other journalists."

"Two of us were held for 11 hours without charges, my phone was confiscated (stolen), and one of us is still in custody," he added.

The Grayzone News editor Max Blumenthal later stated that Jeremy Loffredo, an independent journalist and filmmaker based out of New York City, was still in an Israeli jail.

"His phone has been confiscated. That is all I'm able to say for now," Blumenthal said.

Just days ago, the Grayzone released a video report by Loffredo exposing what he described as an Israeli cover-up of the significance of Iranian missile strikes last week. He had traveled to Israel and the illegally occupied West Bank to conduct his investigation and document rocket impact sites.

Loffredo found that Iran had targeted Israeli military infrastructure – including the Nevatim Airbase and Mossad intelligence agency headquarters in Tel Aviv – used to carry out brutal attacks in the Middle East.

He also reported that Israel has denied non-Jewish citizens access to bomb shelters, which are available in Jewish communities.