Mahmoud Khalil pens letter from ICE detention to newborn son: "My absence is not unique"

Jena, Louisiana - This Mother's Day, Palestinian Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil penned a letter to his newborn son as he continues to fight his ongoing ICE detention in Louisiana.

Mahmoud Khalil speaks to members of the media about the Revolt for Rafah encampment at Columbia University in New York City on June 1, 2024. © REUTERS

"Yaba Deen, it has been two weeks since you were born, and these are my first words to you," Khalil wrote in the letter three weeks after the birth of his son, Deen.

"In the early hours of 21 April, I waited on the other end of a phone as your mother labored to bring you into this world. I listened to her pained breaths and tried to speak comforting words into her ear over the crackling line."

Khalil said he had to keep his voice low at the time, as he was in a room at the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center with dozens of other men trying to sleep.

A US green card holder, Khalil was arrested by plainclothes federal officers – without a warrant – on March 8 at his New York City apartment building. His wife, Dr. Noor Abdalla, was eight months pregnant with their first child at the time of his abduction.

The recent Columbia University graduate student had been a prominent member of the Palestine liberation movement on campus. The Trump administration claimed Khalil poses a threat to US foreign policy interests, while supporters have denounced his detention as an outrageous attack on free speech rights, especially when it comes to Palestinian human rights.

"I feel suffocated by my rage and the cruelty of a system that deprived your mother and me of sharing this experience," Khalil wrote in his latest missive. "Why do faceless politicians have the power to strip human beings of their divine moments?"