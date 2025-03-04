Trump administration takes new steps to repress Palestine solidarity at Columbia University

New York, New York - The Trump administration has announced new steps aimed at repressing Palestine solidarity organizing at Columbia University in New York.

Student protesters gather in solidarity with the Palestinian people near an entrance to Columbia University in New York City. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism established by President Donald Trump is considering stop work orders for $51.4 million in contracts between Columbia University and the federal government.

The task force will also review $5 billion in federal grant commitments to the university.

The move appears to come in direct response to student-led solidarity demonstrations calling on Columbia to divest from Israel amid the ongoing atrocities in Palestine.

"Americans have watched in horror for more than a year now, as Jewish students have been assaulted and harassed on elite university campuses. Unlawful encampments and demonstrations have completely paralyzed day-to-day campus operations, depriving Jewish students of learning opportunities to which they are entitled," newly confirmed Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a press release.



In response to the announcement, Columbia's administration issued a statement saying it is "fully committed to combatting antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, and we are resolute that calling for, promoting, or glorifying violence or terror has no place at our University."