Marco Rubio holds new call with Israel's Netanyahu as Gaza attacks rage on

Rome, Italy - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held another telephone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, his spokesperson said, after Israel's army launched an intensified assault on Gaza .

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (l.) has once again spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu © EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP

The call, which was their second in just three days, comes after fresh Israeli strikes that killed more than two dozen people.

Rubio and Netanyahu "discussed the situation in Gaza and their joint efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages," the secretary of state's spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

The new Israeli attacks come amid growing international outrage over worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza, where an Israeli blockade – which Human Rights Watch says has become a "tool of extermination" – continues to restrict aid.

Rubio earlier on Saturday repeated calls for a halt in fighting in Gaza, saying in excerpts of an interview to CBS: "We also support an end of the conflict, a ceasefire."

"We don't want people obviously suffering as they have, and we blame Hamas for that, but nonetheless, they're suffering," Rubio said.

"We are actively engaged in trying to figure out if there is a way to get more hostages out through some ceasefire type mechanism," Rubio added during the interview to be aired in full on Sunday.