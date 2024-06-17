Netanyahu dissolves Israeli war cabinet as tensions over war on Gaza reach breaking point

Tel Aviv, Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolved his war cabinet on Monday in a radical push to shore up control over Israel 's continuing war on Gaza.

The key political decision-making body for how the brutal assault was being conducted was dissolved just over a week after the withdrawal of influential opposition leader Benny Gantz.



Israeli media had earlier leaked the news about the break-up of the cabinet, which was formed after the Hamas-led October 7 attacks. A spokesperson for Netanyahu confirmed the news on Monday.

Government sources said that Netanyahu would discuss critical decisions regarding the conflict in smaller forums going forward.

The cabinet had been formed in an attempt to demonstrate political unity after October 7. Netanyahu leads a government composed of far-right and religious parties, but the war cabinet contained Gantz, a key opposition figure.

Last week, Gantz – a former general and defense minister – announced his withdrawal due to differences of opinion with regard to the war on Gaza war and the long-term plan for Palestinian territory devastated by Israel.

An observer member of the cabinet, Gadi Eisenkot, also withdrew, leading to even greater expectations that the cabinet would be dissolved.

Netanyahu and his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, who was also part of the cabinet, both face arrest International Criminal Court arrest warrants due to numerous allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.