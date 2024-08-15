NYPD reportedly assaults Gaza solidarity protesters and press outside Kamala Harris fundraiser

New York, New York - New York City police violently cracked down on a Gaza solidarity protest outside a fundraiser for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Harlem on Wednesday, according to reporters on the scene.

Gaza solidarity demonstrators gather to protest a fundraising event for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on August 14, 2024, in New York City. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Hundreds of protesters wearing keffiyehs and waving Palestinian flags descended on a fundraiser for Harris attended by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and other Democratic politicians. There was no sign the 2024 presidential nominee was present during the event.

Later in the evening, things turned violent when Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) organizer Gerard D'Albon and others were reportedly assaulted by New York City cops.

"As protesters moved up the block to disrupt the [Democratic National Committee] fundraiser afterparty, NYPD began violently dispersing the crowd gathered outside the bar by beating, pepper spraying, and arresting demonstrators on the sidewalk," D'Albon wrote on X along with videos of the police crackdown.

"Officer [Ruel] Stephenson repeatedly hit me with his baton and other members of the press wearing credentialed passes for documenting police brutality against protesters who were just rallying on the sidewalk. NYPD incited a police riot tonight and arrested more than a dozen people," he added.

Photographer Alexa Wilkinson commented, "[Stephenson] also said multiple times 'f*** your press pass' as he hit us and pushed us."