NYPD reportedly assaults Gaza solidarity protesters and press outside Kamala Harris fundraiser
New York, New York - New York City police violently cracked down on a Gaza solidarity protest outside a fundraiser for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Harlem on Wednesday, according to reporters on the scene.
Hundreds of protesters wearing keffiyehs and waving Palestinian flags descended on a fundraiser for Harris attended by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and other Democratic politicians. There was no sign the 2024 presidential nominee was present during the event.
Later in the evening, things turned violent when Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) organizer Gerard D'Albon and others were reportedly assaulted by New York City cops.
"As protesters moved up the block to disrupt the [Democratic National Committee] fundraiser afterparty, NYPD began violently dispersing the crowd gathered outside the bar by beating, pepper spraying, and arresting demonstrators on the sidewalk," D'Albon wrote on X along with videos of the police crackdown.
"Officer [Ruel] Stephenson repeatedly hit me with his baton and other members of the press wearing credentialed passes for documenting police brutality against protesters who were just rallying on the sidewalk. NYPD incited a police riot tonight and arrested more than a dozen people," he added.
Photographer Alexa Wilkinson commented, "[Stephenson] also said multiple times 'f*** your press pass' as he hit us and pushed us."
Gaza solidarity protesters call for an end to Israel's genocide
The footage of the police response has only served to stoke anger over continued US support for Israel's unrelenting attacks on Palestinians.
"Almost like the pro-genocide party – the one funding targeted assassinations of journalists in Gaza – also supports violently suppressing journalists domestically," posted Writers Against the War on Gaza.
Israel has slaughtered over 40,000 people in Gaza since October, according to the territory's health ministry, while waging a deadly blockade on food, water, fuel, medical supplies, and other basic necessities. Among those killed are at least 113 journalists and media workers.
Over the past seven months, the US has seen mass public demonstrations calling on the Biden administration to end weapons transfers to Israel and negotiate a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
The White House sent another $20 billion in weapons to Israel just this week, while a top Harris aide has said she does not support an arms embargo.
Cover photo: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP