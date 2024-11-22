Senators introduce legislation to restore UNRWA funding amid Gaza genocide

Washington DC - A group of senators on Thursday introduced legislation to restore US funding to UNRWA, a critical UN humanitarian relief agency for Palestinian refugees, amid Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza .

Senator Peter Welch led several of his colleagues in introducing the UNRWA Funding Emergency Restoration Act in Congress' upper chamber on November 21, 2024. © Tierney L. Cross / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Senator Peter Welch, together with Senators Bernie Sanders, Chris Van Hollen, Amy Klobuchar, and Mazie Hirono, introduced the UNRWA Funding Emergency Restoration Act to repeal funding prohibitions on UNRWA in congressional appropriations bills. The legislation also calls on the State Department to rescind its funding suspension on UNRWA.

The UN agency – essential to Gaza relief efforts – has faced severe obstacles since the US government decided to cut off additional funding last January following unverified Israeli government claims that a handful of its employees participated in the October 7 Hamas attack.

Israel's parliament last month passed legislation banning UNRWA, sparking a global outcry amid rapidly deteriorating conditions in Gaza.

"Since day one of this conflict, UNRWA has proven to be the backbone of the humanitarian response in Gaza," Welch said in a press release. "It is unacceptable that this entire organization – and the civilian population of Gaza and the West Bank – should pay such a devastating price for the acts of a few individuals."

"Congress must pass this legislation to ensure UNRWA can safely deliver humanitarian assistance to starving women, children, and families desperate for food, medicine, and shelter," the Vermont Democrat added.