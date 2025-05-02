Trump administration ordered to explain moves after Georgetown scholar's shocking arrest

Alexandria, Virginia - Lawyers for Georgetown University scholar Dr. Badar Khan Suri, who was arrested as part of the Trump administration's anti- Palestine crackdown, argued on Thursday that the case should remain in Virginia and that he should be released from detention in Texas.

Students, faculty, and members of the community gather on the Georgetown University campus to demand the release of Dr. Badar Khan Suri. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Federal agents arrested Suri, a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University's Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding, outside his Virginia home on March 17. He had a student visa and is married to a US citizen.

Suri's wife, Mapheze Saleh, is Palestinian American. They were doxxed by the websites Canary Mission and CAMERA.

After his arrest, Suri was moved to five locations in three states. He is currently locked up in a detention center in Texas, where the ACLU says he spent almost two weeks in a room without a bed and was issued used underwear and a bright red high-risk uniform. ICE officials denied him water and food to break his fast as he was observing Ramadan.

US District Court Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles gave the government lawyers 24 hours to explain why Suri was moved so far from his home.

In detaining Suri, an Indian national, the Trump administration cited a provision in the Immigration and Nationality Act which allows the secretary of state to deport noncitizens if their presence is deemed a threat to US foreign policy.

"The Trump administration says Badar is a threat to the foreign policy of the United States. This is the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard. Badar is a man of peace who studies peace. He is a scholar who loves books and teaching," Saleh said in a press release.

"I miss Badar. Our three children are missing their father. All we want, all we are praying for, is justice and freedom."