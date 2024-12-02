UN chief raises the alarm over "apocalyptic" situation in Gaza and slams Israeli crimes

Cairo, Egypt - The UN chief said Monday the situation in Gaza was "appalling and apocalyptic," warning that the horrors visited by Israel on Palestinians in the territory are " reminiscent of the gravest international crimes."

In remarks read out on his behalf at a Cairo conference aimed at increasing humanitarian aid, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged the international community to "build a foundation for sustainable peace in Gaza and across the Middle East."

Kicking off its devastation of Gaza after the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, Israel has killed over 44,000 people in Gaza, with the total number believed to be orders of magnitude higher.

Guterres highlighted the devastating toll of the conflict and the urgent need for international action, which has so far been blocked by the Israel's main ally, the US.

"Malnutrition is rampant... Famine is imminent. Meanwhile, the health system has collapsed," he said.

Gaza now has "the highest number of children amputees per capita anywhere in the world", with "many losing limbs and undergoing surgeries without even anesthesia."

Guterres also criticized Israel's severe restrictions on aid delivery, calling the current levels "grossly insufficient" and adding: "We are witnessing acts reminiscent of the gravest international crimes."