US Army officer resigns over Israel's "ethnic cleansing" in Gaza

Washington DC - An American Army major has become the latest federal employee to resign over US support for Israel's siege of Gaza .

Army Major Harrison Mann has resigned from his role at the Defense Intelligence Agency over the United States' ongoing support for Israel's assault on Gaza. © Collage: Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/LinkedIn/Harrison Mann

Army Major Harrison Mann in April announced he was stepping back from his post at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) in a resignation letter published to LinkedIn on Monday.

The move came as Mann felt increasingly distressed by the US government's "nearly unqualified support" for Israel's assault on the Palestinian people, which has claimed over 35,000 lives and left millions more vulnerable to starvation.

While he was not directly responsible for US policymaking, Mann recognized: "My work here [at the DIA] – however administrative or marginal it appeared – unquestionably contributed to that support."

This realization brought with it "incredible shame and guilt."

Mann explained to his colleagues: "As the descendant of European Jews, I was raised in a particularly unforgiving moral environment when it came to the topic of bearing responsibility for ethnic cleansing – my grandfather refused to ever purchase products manufactured in Germany – where the paramount importance of 'never again' and the inadequacy of 'just following orders' were oft repeated."

"But I also have hope that my grandfather would afford me some grace; that he would still be proud of me for stepping away from this war, however belatedly."