US to begin Gaza aid pier construction "very soon"

Washington DC - The United States will begin construction "very soon" on a pier to boost deliveries of desperately needed aid to Gaza , the Pentagon said Tuesday.

Men walk through rubble past damaged buildings with humanitarian aid packages collected from a drop over the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and the militant group Hamas. © AFP

Gaza – a small coastal territory – has been devastated by more than six months of Israeli bombardment and ground operations against Hamas militants, leaving the civilian population in need of humanitarian assistance to survive.



"All the necessary vessels are within the Mediterranean region and standing by," Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder told journalists, referring to the watercraft carrying equipment for the pier project.

"We are positioned to begin construction very soon," Ryder added.

The facility will consist of an offshore platform for the transfer of aid from larger to smaller vessels and a pier to bring it ashore.

Plans were first announced by President Joe Biden in early March as Israel held up deliveries of assistance by ground.