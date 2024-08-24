West Bank evictions spark Palestinian-led demos against illegal Israeli settlements

Beit Jala, West Bank - Flanked by smartphone-wielding peace activists, members of an evicted Palestinian family marched onto land seized by armed Israeli settlers, shouting "Out! Out!" as they livestreamed the confrontation on Instagram.

Activist Alice Kisiya (r.) confronts Israeli settlers in al-Makhrour in the occupied West Bank near Beit Jala village. © HAZEM BADER / AFP

After Israeli security forces turned them away, they retreated to their makeshift base: a fast-growing tent encampment for supporters of the family – the Kisiyas – that has spotlighted their plight amid widening settler attacks in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.



Violence in the West Bank has surged alongside the assault on Gaza, with at least 640 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops and settlers since October 7, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry figures.

At least 19 Israelis have also died in Palestinian attacks during the same period, according to Israeli officials.

Yet weeks of demonstrations at the tent near the Kisiyas' home in Beit Jala, south of Jerusalem, have made their story stand out, attracting anti-settlement activists, lawmakers, rabbis, and Palestinians from other communities facing similar incursions.

The daily gatherings feature meals, prayers, singalongs, and lessons on non-violent resistance, usually followed by a caravan to the site to demand that the settlers leave.

During one such encounter on Thursday, Kisiya family members grabbed whatever they could – mattresses, electrical cables, fruit from a pomegranate tree – while activists tried to tear down settler-erected fences.

On Friday, 70 Israeli Jews held Shabbat services at the encampment and spent the night there. It is the kind of show of solidarity that was once more common but has become vanishingly rare during the war, organizers said.

"We will stay here until we get back our land," 30-year-old Alice Kisiya told AFP. The settlers "took advantage of the war. They thought it would end in silence, but it didn't."