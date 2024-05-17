Western countries urge Israel to halt "catastrophic" Rafah invasion

Thirteen Western countries, including many traditionally supportive of Israel, appealed to it Friday not to launch a large-scale offensive on Gaza 's Rafah.

Displaced Palestinians line up to buy water from a truck next to their temporary camp in Rafah on May 17, 2024. © AFP

"We reiterate our opposition to a full-scale military operation in Rafah that would have catastrophic consequences on the civilian population," read the appeal, sent by the countries' foreign ministers to their Israeli counterpart Israel Katz and made public.



The signatories were Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, the UK, and EU member states Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

The ministers welcomed recent measures adopted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet to improve the flow of international aid into Gaza, but called for "further steps."

"We urge the Government of Israel to let the humanitarian aid enter into the Gaza strip through all relevant crossing points, including the one in Rafah," they said.

They called on Israel to take "concrete action for the protection of civilians, international and local humanitarian aid workers and journalists."

The appeal also called for "a sustainable ceasefire."