What does the 2024 Democratic Party Platform say about Israel and Palestine?

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Washington DC - The Democratic Party has laid out its stances toward Israel and Palestine in its 2024 platform. Here's what it has to say about one of the most pressing foreign policy priorities of the day.

Protesters in keffiyehs join Gaza solidarity demonstrations in Union Park during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. © REUTERS "President Biden and Vice President Harris recognize the worth of every innocent life, whether Israeli or Palestinian," the 2024 Democratic Party Platform states despite clearly prioritizing Israeli interests over Palestinian security.

The platform goes on to blame Hamas for jeopardizing efforts toward mutual peace and a Palestinian state. "The terrorist group Hamas sought to destroy the promise of that vision on October 7, 2023, but they will not succeed. The United States strongly supports Israel in the fight against Hamas," the text reads. "President Biden and Vice President Harris believe a strong, secure, and democratic Israel is vital to the interests of the United States. Their commitment to Israel's security, its qualitative military edge, its right to defend itself, and the 2016 Memorandum of Understanding is ironclad." The platform classifies the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement as an "effort to unfairly single out and delegitimize Israel."



Weapons transfers to Israel

Israel has slaughtered over 40,000 people in Gaza since October, according to the besieged territory's health ministry. At least 640 Palestinians in the illegally occupied West Bank have died at the hands of Israeli military and settlers in that same period. Amid the brutal onslaught, growing numbers of Americans have hit the streets to call on the Biden-Harris administration to end US weapons transfers to Israel. The Democratic Party Platform does not echo this demand. Rather, it celebrates previous arms deals with Israel. "The Administration worked with Congressional leaders to pass a historic aid package worth $14 billion to help Israel defend itself and to provide more than $1 billion for additional humanitarian aid to Gaza," the party's policy plan states. The platform makes no mention of a possible arms embargo in future, while Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has said she does not support such a step. Just one week before the 2024 Democratic National Convention, the Biden-Harris administration inked a deal with Israel for the shipment of another $20 billion in lethal weapons and military equipment.

The future of Palestine

Gaza solidarity demonstrators raise a sign reading "Research the Nakba" on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois © REUTERS The Democratic Party Platform also outlines Biden and Harris' vision for the future of Palestine. The text calls for "a negotiated two-state solution that ensures Israel's future as a Jewish and democratic state with recognized borders and upholds the right of Palestinians to live in freedom and security in a viable state of their own." The platform says the Biden-Harris administration opposes the expansion of Israeli settlements, which are considered illegal under international law. Meanwhile, the administration believes Jerusalem should remain the capital of Israel and be an "undivided city accessible to people of all faiths." The US in 2017 recognized Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and moved its diplomatic mission to the city in contravention of long-established precedent – a hugely controversial move, as Palestinians also claim the city as their capital.