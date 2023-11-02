White House announces targeted national strategy against Islamophobia

Washington, DC - The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a national plan to target Islamophobia in the United States as the war in Gaza rages on.

Going forward, the White House will be working with representatives of Muslim associations, advocacy groups, members of Congress, and others to develop a national strategy to "counter the scourge of Islamophobia and hate in all its forms," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"For too long, Muslims in America, and those perceived to be Muslim, such as Arabs and Sikhs, have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fueled attacks and other discriminatory incidents," Jean-Pierre said in her statement on behalf of the government.

"We all mourn the recent barbaric killing of Wadea Al-Fayoume, a 6-year-old Palestinian American Muslim boy, and the brutal attack on his mother in their home outside Chicago," she said.

In a post to X, Jean-Pierre added, "President Biden ran for office to restore the soul of our nation. He is unequivocal: there is no place for hate in America against anyone. Period."