Joke of the Day for April 8, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is shaping up the sillies. Here's a fighting funny to kick your week off right.
Question: What did the triangle say to the circle in a fight?
Answer: "You're pointless!"
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day.
