Joke of the Day for August 19, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday. Here's the purr-fect joke to start your weekend off right.

Question: What do cats like to eat in the summer?

Joke of the Day for August 12, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for August 13, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for August 14, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for August 15, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for August 16, 2023: Get your funny on

National Tell A Joke Day: A funny starter kit to kick up the laughs

Joke of the Day for August 17, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for August 18, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

