Joke of the Day for August 30, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day will get your spidey senses tingling! Here's a funny to keep you spinning with laughter on Sunday Funday.

Joke of the Day

Question: What is Spider-Man's day job?

Answer: Web designer.

Today's Joke of the Day gives Peter Parker a new day job!
Today's Joke of the Day gives Peter Parker a new day job!  © Unsplash/Jean-Philippe Delberghe

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for August 29, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 29, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for August 28, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 28, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for August 27, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 27, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for August 26, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 26, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for August 25, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 25, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for August 24, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 24, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for August 23, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 23, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for August 22, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for August 22, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Jean-Philippe Delberghe

More on Joke of the Day: