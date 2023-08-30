Joke of the Day for August 30, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day will get your spidey senses tingling! Here's a funny to keep you spinning with laughter on Sunday Funday.
Joke of the Day
Question: What is Spider-Man's day job?
Answer: Web designer.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jean-Philippe Delberghe