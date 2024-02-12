Joke of the Day for February 12, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is still on a high from Super Bowl Sunday! Here's a football funny to kick your week off right.
Joke of the Day
Question: What is the only kind of tea football players drink?
Answer: Penal (tea).
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Andrii Lievientsov & CHI CHEN