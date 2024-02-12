Joke of the Day for February 12, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is still on a high from Super Bowl Sunday! Here's a football funny to kick your week off right.

Question: What is the only kind of tea football players drink?

Joke of the Day for February 4, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for February 5, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for February 6, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for February 7, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for February 8, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for February 9, 2024: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for February 10, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Joke of the Day for February 11, 2024: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

