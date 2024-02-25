Joke of the Day for February 25, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is spotting the sillies. Here's a funny to let your laughs come out of hiding.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why can't a leopard hide in the jungle?

Answer: Because it's always spotted!

