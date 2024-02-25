Joke of the Day for February 25, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is spotting the sillies. Here's a funny to let your laughs come out of hiding.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why can't a leopard hide in the jungle?
Answer: Because it's always spotted!
