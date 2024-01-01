Joke of the Day for January 1, 2024: Get your funny on for New Year's Day
Happy New Year! Today's Joke of the Day is ringing in 2024 with a corny dose of laughter.
Question: What is a corn on the cob's favorite holiday?
Answer: New Ears Day!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
