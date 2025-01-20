Joke of the Day for January 20, 2025: The best jokes to start your week
Today's Joke of the Day is hopped up on laughs! Here's a funny to start your week with a smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the rabbit go to the barber?
Answer: It was having a bad hare day.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Waranya Mooldee