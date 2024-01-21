Joke of the Day for January 21, 2024: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is celebrating the weekend! Here's one to lift you up with a dose of funny.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why should you only lift weights on Saturday and Sunday?

Answer: Because Monday thru Friday are weak days.

Today's Joke of the Day is lifting your weekend.  © Unsplash/Elena Kloppenburg

