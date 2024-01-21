Joke of the Day for January 21, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is celebrating the weekend! Here's one to lift you up with a dose of funny.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why should you only lift weights on Saturday and Sunday?
Answer: Because Monday thru Friday are weak days.
