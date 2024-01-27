Joke of the Day for January 27, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is a feisty funny for Caturday! Here's a sour kitty silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the cat finish all the lemons?

Answer: It was a sourpuss!

Today's Joke of the Day is a feisty funny for Caturday!
Today's Joke of the Day is a feisty funny for Caturday!  © Collage: Unsplash/Lauren Mancke & Timo Volz

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for January 26, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 26, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for January 25, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 25, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for January 24, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 24, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for January 23, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 23, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for January 22, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 22, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for January 21, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 21, 2024: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for January 20, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for January 20, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Day for January 19, 2024: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for January 19, 2024: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Lauren Mancke & Timo Volz

More on Joke of the Day: