Joke of the Day for January 27, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is a feisty funny for Caturday! Here's a sour kitty silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the cat finish all the lemons?
Answer: It was a sourpuss!
