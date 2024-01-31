Joke of the Day for January 31, 2024: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a funny that's not going down without a fight. Here's a dino-mite silly to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call a tyrannosaurus rex that's just gotten in a fight?
Answer: Dino-sore.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Hannah Pemberton